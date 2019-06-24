Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and news: Owls-linked man on brink of moving to Qatar, midfielder 'turned down' Hillsborough move
Here’s all today’s transfer news and rumours involving Sheffield Wednesday...
Sheffield Wednesday-linked Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Qatari club Al Gharafa.
In other news, Owls boss Steve Bruce has been linked with a shock move to replace Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United after the Magpies confirmed their current manager will be leaving at the end of the month. In reality the move seems incredibly unlikely, despite the bookies naming Bruce at 20/1.
Bruce has reportedly asked the club heirarchy to lower the asking price for strike trio Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes and Lucas Joao as he prepares for an overhaul at Hillsborough this summer.
Meanwhile, reported target Stewart Downing apparently rejected a move to Wednesday in favour of Blackburn. The midfielder is on the brink of signing for Rovers after leaving Middlesbrough.
The bookies had Wednesday in the running for another target in Charlie Austin, but they’ve fallen lower than Sheffield United in the list of favourites to sign the Southampton forward.
And finally, released Owls defender Daniel Pudil has a new club in his native Czech Republic – he’ll be playing for FK Mladá Boleslav next season.