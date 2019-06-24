Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder reportedly signs for Qatar club in £100,000-a-week deal
Sheffield Wednesday-linked Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Qatari club Al Gharafa.
The 31-time Senegal international, who is out of contract with the Magpies at the end of the month, will sign on a two-year £100,000 contract, according to reports in the Newcastle Chronicle.
Several outlets had reported Wednesday’s interest in the player, though it is not known whether an official approach was made by the Owls for Diame’s services, which, if these reports are to be believed, would have been well out of their price range.
Diame, 32, played for Newcastle for three seasons, scoring five goals in 97 appearances. He has played in England since 2009, stepping out for Wigan Athletic, West Ham United and Hull City before signing for the St James Park club.