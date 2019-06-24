Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce named as shock contender for Newcastle United job
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has been linked with a shock move to Newcastle United as they announced manager Rafa Benitez will leave the club.
The Magpies will be looking for a new manager as it was confirmed that Benitez will vacate his position at the end of his contract this month.
Ex-Birmingham City manager Garry Monk is the early favourite with the bookies but boyhood Newcastle fan Bruce is apparently also under consideration, according to The Telegraph.
Benitez and his coaching staff are set to leave the club on 30th June as the club failed to reach an agreement over a new contract.
Bookies have the Wednesday chief as an outside bet at 20/1 to become the new manager at St James’s Park, although as he is only a few months into his tenure at Hillsborough it would be highly unlikely.
Bruce joined the Owls in February after Jos Luhukay was sacked as boss in December.
He guided Wednesday to a 12th place finish in the Championship after taking over from interim chiefs Lee Bullen and Steve Agnew, during which time he only lost three games.