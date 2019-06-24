Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce wants to 'lower asking prices' of strike trio
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has reportedly made a plea to the club’s heirarchy to lower their asking price for key first team players that he would like to sell this summer.
The Owls chief wants to reduce the asking price for strikers Jordan Rhodes, Lucas Joao and Fernando Forestieri, according to The Sun on Sunday.
It is hoped that cutting the price of the three players will make them easier to move on in the coming weeks, although it is not yet known whether the board will agree to Bruce’s apparent request.
Moving the players on could allow the Wednesday boss to bring in new targets this summer as it would raise much welcomed funds to invest in a new squad.
Bruce has previously expressed his feeling that the squad is too big and that there are too many forward players at Hillsborough.
The club released six players at the expiration of their contracts at the end of the season, including Gary Hooper, George Boyd and Daniel Pudil.
Striker Rhodes spent last season on loan with Norwich City, while Joao and Forestieri were both important in the Owls’ topsy-turvy campaign that resulted in a 12th place Championship finish.