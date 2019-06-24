Sheffield Wednesday: Stewart Downing 'turned down' Owls offer before joining Blackburn Rovers
New Blackburn Rovers signing Stewart Downing reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer, after his contract with Middlesbrough expired at the end of last season.
The ex-England international sparked a fair amount of interest following his Boro release, and Wednesday were credited by a number of media outlets as being keen on the former England international.
According to reports from the Sun, Downing spurned the opportunity to join Steve Bruce – who is said to be a big fan of the winger - at Hillsborough, before opting to join Blackburn on a one-year deal.
He is also believed to have turned down lucrative offers from the MLS, and a move to League One side Sunderland.
Even if the reports are genuine, it is unlikely that Wednesday will be too aggrieved by the player's decision – the Owls are honing in on winger Kadeem Harris, who is set to leave Cardiff City upon the expiry of his contract.
Meanwhile, Wednesday are also understood to be have agreed terms with both German defender Julian Borner and former England youth international Moses Odubajo.
With the 2019/20 Championship season rapidly approaching Bruce, will be eager to build his own squad, and will look to use his first summer transfer window at the club to strengthen the Owls side.
Given their relatively comfortable looking run of opening matches, Wednesday will be confident of getting the campaign off to a flying start, as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League.