Sheffield Wednesday’s double-chasing Under-18s challenged to break into the first-team

One piece of silverware has safely been secured. Another is still up for grabs.

Sheffield Wednesay's Under-18s take on Ipswich Town in the play-off semi-finals this morning - just a week after winning the Professional Development League North title. Andy Holdsworth’s side secured a point away to neighbours Sheffield United to leapfrog Leeds United into top spot.

First-team manager Steve Bruce told The Star: "It is a terrific achievement for them. Well done to them.

"It is great that they have taken that first step and won something but can they all be knocking on my door in the next couple of years to get into the first-team squad?

"That's what we all enjoy.”

How the Owls can take inspiration from Sheffield United

Midfield playmaker Conor Grant, one of the Owls’ standout performers this season, travelled with the senior squad when they defeated Bolton Wanderers back in February.

But several other youngsters have flourished in recent months, including Josh Dawodu, Isaac Rice, Liam Waldock and Liam Shaw.

As he has previously demonstrated in his extensive, successful managerial career, Bruce is prepared to put his faith in the next generation.

He said: "There is nothing quite like a young one coming through and I have had it at a few places. I had it with Darren Carter when I was manager at Birmingham and I gave Jordan Henderson his debut at Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Conor Grant

"There is always room for a young player.

"It is a big ask and difficult even at this level. These days it is all about ability.”

Today’s clash gets underway at Hillsborough at 11am. Tickets are priced at £3 adults, £2 concessions and entry is free for season ticket holders.

The winner will face either Leeds or Cardiff City in the final.

