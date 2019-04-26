How Sheffield Wednesday can take inspiration from Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United

Giant defender Dominic Iorfa claims Sheffield United's stellar campaign has given the Owls added motivation to succeed.

Second-placed United could clinch a return to the Premier League after a 12-year absence this weekend. Chris Wilder's side, who host relegated Ipswich Town in front of the Sky cameras on Saturday evening, will go up if they better third-placed Leeds United's result when they play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa told The Star: "They (United) are having a great season. Our boys in the changing room want that to happen to us.

"We think we are good enough for that to happen to us as well. It’s a bit of motivation to see the other team in Sheffield doing well. Our boys were close to getting promotion a few years ago and we are trying to get back to that stage."

With two matches remaining, the Owls also remain in the hunt to go up. They are four points adrift of the final Championship play-off spot.

Steve Bruce on Sheffield Wednesday’s summer recruitment plans

"It’s good for the city to have both teams doing well and you never know when we could have both teams pushing for promotion," added Iorfa.

Wednesday will be without the services of midfielder Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) when they go to Preston North End for their penultimate match of the regular league season. Attacking midfielder Adam Reach will not play again this term due to an ongoing knee problem but Keiren Westwood (knee) is in contention to feature at Deepdale.

Full-back Iorfa said: "My personal record is not too bad there (at Preston); I think I’ve had a lot of draws and one win.

"They have had a decent season and they are always tough to beat.

"The manager has got them playing in a certain way that is good for them. A few weeks ago they were in and around the play-off positions but they have fizzled out towards the end of the season.

"It’s a tough place to go."

Steve Bruce on Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off bid