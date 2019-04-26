Why Steve Bruce has yet to meet Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri and outline his plans for next season

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce says talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over the make up of the club's playing staff for next season have been put on hold.

Bruce, who succeeded Jos Luhukay in the managerial hotseat at the end of January, was scheduled to meet owner Chansiri this week to outline his summer plans.

But speaking ahead of the club's trip to Preston North End, the former Manchester United defender confirmed the meeting was postponed to allow Wednesday to focus all their energy on securing a top-six finish. The Owls still have a slim chance of gatecrashing the play-offs going into the final two fixtures of the regular league season.

Bruce said: "We put the meeting back. We will have a talk next week probably. It might need to go into the week after the season has finished.

"We have put everything on hold until we know where we are."

Kieran Lee set to make long-awaited Owls comeback

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri, left, and Steve Bruce

After facing Preston at Deepdale, Wednesday host Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, May 5. Although Bruce accepts it is "highly unlikely" Wednesday will finish in the top six, he is refusing to give up hope.

"We still have a chance," he said. "We are all still focusing on can we do the impossible? You never know. It is possible.

"We are talking a long shot but we can't give up on it so let's just focus our attentions on what lies ahead. I think we are 200/1 but let's see.

"We have got weeks and weeks and weeks if we need it (to discuss the future) so let's take our time."

Discussions with Wednesday's nine senior out-of-contract players have also been put on the backburner.

Bruce said: “I haven’t opened the negotiations with anybody yet because all we have been focusing on is can we do the impossible and make a late challenge. That is all we have been focusing on.

"Of course, I have had a look at it myself and there are big decisions to be made."