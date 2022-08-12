Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson are the two men battling it out for ascendancy in the first team at current.

But after the departures of last season’s loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the summer, along with the exit of long-time Wednesday man Joe Wildsmith to Derby County, Moore has admitted he is light in the goalkeeping department.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Quizzed on whether the Owls were on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, Moore told The Star: “That is a possibility, we are looking.

“If the right one was to become available, we’d be looking for that.”

This comes at a time when the club are looking to tie down the future of highly-rated Northern Ireland youth cap Pierce Charles, with England youth international Jack Hall nailed down to a professional deal back in October.

But both prospects are just 17 years old and the club’s focus is on allowing them to develop before throwing them into possibility of first team contention.

“Pierce is an exceptional young talent and is doing really well being pushed on,” Moore said. “We feel we have some really good youngsters here at the club, Jack Hall being another one.

“Pierce has been taking a lot of accolades, but we’ve got another one in Jack Hall were side by side, in the goalkeeping department in years to come, Sheffield Wednesday are in very good hands.

“But immediately, right now, that is another area we could do with strengthening because if anything happens to Stocky, if anything happens to Daws, you’re down to one.

“It’s an area we’re looking at.”

Moore admitted last month that the club had immediately entered into discussions with Charles over a professional contract after he turned 17 on July 21.

The former Manchester City youngster played a part in Wednesday’s pre-season programme, coming off the bench in a handful of their matches, and travelled with the first team to their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

“As far as I’m aware everything is fine with that one,” Moore said on those contract talks.