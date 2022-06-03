Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of various players already this summer as Darren Moore plans for the season ahead, and Stockley ticks plenty of boxes as the Owls boss goes in search of a big striker to help out Lee Gregory up front.

Stockley still has two years left on his Charlton contract following his move from Preston North End in 2021, but The Star understands that Wednesday are considering an approach for the former Bournemouth and Exeter City man in an attempt to bolster their attacking options.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a profile of the big man – and what he could bring...

Who is Jayden Stockley?

The 6′3″ forward has travelled plenty during the early stages of his career, with his first club, Bournemouth, sending him out on loan to the likes of Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Portsmouth.

He left the Cherries on a permanent basis in 2016 for Aberdeen - making his debut in the Europa League - but was signed for around £100,000 a year later by Exeter City.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer target Jayden Stockley scored plenty of goals for Charlton Athletic last season.

His 59 goals and assists in 98 games for the Grecians earned him a £750,000 move to Preston.

Two and a half seasons with the Lilywhites in the Championship didn’t quite go as he’d have hoped, but Stockley regained his scoring in the capital after joining the Addicks, and even donned the captain’s armband on a number of occasions last season.

What is his goal record?

The 28-year-old forward has scored 50 goals in the last four seasons for Exeter, Preston and Charlton, contributing to another 11 goals with his assists.

Over the course of his career his scored 115 times in 388 games, and averages a goal every 211 minutes in League One since making his debut in the division as a youngster back in 2010 – he’s scored 21 league goals for Charlton in 55 matches since joining them.

Only two players in the entire division averaged more aerial duel wins than Stockley (14.2), and he would no doubt be able to help out at both ends.

In the top 60 players in League One for averages aerial duel wins per game, last season Wednesday only had Chey Dunkley (7), Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey (both 5.4) - all of whom have now left.

What are the chances?

It could be a bit of a longshot, because Charlton won’t be eager to let their top scorer move on – especially not without a reasonable transfer fee.

They paid Preston around £500,000 for him when they signed him on a permanent deal last summer, and even if they were to consider selling him then they’d be looking for north of that from the Owls.

That being said, Wednesday’s interest isn’t a flash in the pan… They were hoping to get the forward this time last season as Moore planned for his first full season in charge, however the Owls’ transfer embargo meant that they weren’t able to pursue him and he ended up signing for Charlton.