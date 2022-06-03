Smith, who had a brilliant campaign in 2021/22 as he scored 25 goals to help fire the Millers back to the Championship, will see his current deal expire at the end of this month, and he won’t be short of suitors as a top-scoring free agent.

The Star reported this week that the Owls were believed to have earmarked the forward as one of many potential targets going into 2022/23, though it’s unknown whether they’re one of the clubs that have physically tabled an offer to the 30-year-old forward – with Rotherham’s assistant boss, Richie Barker, saying that they need an answer quite soon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barker told the Rotherham Advertiser, “Smudge (Smith) was quite candid about having a few other offers in that meeting… He can have that kind of chat with Warney, which is a good thing. They’re open with each other.

“We need to know if we’re in with a shout or whether we need to plan without him and sign a replacement. We’re not putting an exact deadline on it but we’re looking for an answer one way or the other soon. I don’t envisage a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ by Friday.”

The Advertiser also added that Warne and chairman, Tony Stewart, were due to meet this week to ‘discuss the situation’.

Wednesday are considering several options at this point in time, especially with regards to up front, with Jayden Stockley believed to be a strong target for the Owls if Charlton Athletic would consider selling him.