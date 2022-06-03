But despite the growing attention in him, The Star understands that he has no desire to move on at this point, and is eager to kick on and try to help the Owls earn promotion out of the third-tier.

It was reported in the national media recently that the likes of Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic and Derby County were keeping an eye on the 33-year-old after he scored 17 goals in his debut season in Wednesday colours – however he does still have one year left on his current deal.

Now, with the Owls’ return to preseason less than three weeks away, it’s understood that Gregory isn’t looking to move on after settling well at his hometown club, and it is also likely that Wednesday would rebuff any bids that came in for him at this point anyway.

The former Millwall man is seen as a key component for Darren Moore next season as the Owls boss seeks a return to the Championship, and his goals could be vital as they look to try and achieve that goal.

It’s thought that other clubs aside from Boro, Wigan and Derby – the latter of whom is currently under embargo – are keeping tabs on Gregory, though at this point in time it would appear that the forward would prefer to sign a new deal before considering a move away from his hometown.