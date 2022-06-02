Sheffield Wednesday take up historic mantle after Nottingham Forest promotion

Forest beat Sheffield United and Huddersfield town in the Championship play-offs last month to secure a return to the Premier League after an absence of over two decades, and marked their own departure from the Football League.

The Reds, who were formed two years before the Owls, started up in 1865 and for a few years have held the title as the EFL’s oldest club – now that title falls to Darren Moore’s side in Hillsborough.

Some would argue that Stoke City, who have the year 1863 on their club crest, were the oldest team in the football league prior to – and post – Forest’s promotion, however that claim has been disputed and the earliest reports of Stoke Ramblers, by which they were formerly known, were only in 1868.

A spokesperson for the EFL said after Notts County (formed in 1862) were relegated out of the football league in 2019, "We can confirm that Nottingham Forest are the oldest club… There appears to be some misinformation online, regarding Stoke's foundation date.

"However, we can confirm that Forest will be the oldest club, formed at an unknown date in 1865, and documented as playing its first games in 1866."

Wednesday, formed in 1867 as an offshoot of The Wednesday Cricket Club, will be playing their football in League One again next season after their failed promotion bid in 2021/22, and will be eager to do better in the upcoming campaign as they go in search of a Championship place once again.

Forest’s promotion also meant that the Owls are now fourth in terms of years spent outside of the Premier League since their relegation, with Wednesday set to embark on their 23rd season since relegation from the top-flight in 2000.

Above them in that table sit Oldham Athletic – who are entering their 29th season since relegation from the Premier League – as well as Swindon Town (also 29 season) and Barnsley (25 season).