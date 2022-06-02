The 28-year-old joined Charlton Athletic for around £500,000 a year ago, and went on to score 20 goals in all competitions for the Addicks in an impressive debut season.

Wednesday were keen on him back then as Darren Moore looked to boost his strikeforce, however their restrictions at the time meant that they were unable to take the deal any further.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with the Owls able to spend transfer fees once again, The Star understands that Stockley has once again made his way onto the club’s radar, with Moore seeing him as a strong choice to work alongside Lee Gregory up top at Hillsborough.

The 6′3″ striker does have another two seasons to run on his contract at the Valley, though, which could prove to be a stumbling block depending on how much Charlton would want for him – or whether they’d be willing to sell him at all.

It’s thought that there has been some interest shown in potentially trying to get a deal done, though at this point in time things don’t appear to have gone any further than that.

Moore is known to be on the lookout for a big striker to add to his goal threat in S6 next season, with Rotherham United’s Michael Smith another name that’s been mentioned as they plot for the campaign ahead.

Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley is one of the names of Sheffield Wednesday's wanted list.