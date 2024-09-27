Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday take on high-flying West Brom on Saturday as they look to return to winning ways. The Owls haven’t won in the league since the opening day.

They beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in early August but have since failed to beat Sunderland, Leeds United, Millwall, QPR and Luton Town. Danny Röhl’s side were beaten 2-1 against the latter at Kenilworth Road last time out.

As for West Brom, they haven’t lost yet in this campaign and are top of the table above Sunderland as they eye promotion to the Premier League. Here is a look at all the TV details ahead of the match...

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom on TV?

Yes. Sheffield Wednesday’s game against West Brom is being shown live on Sky Sports +. Subscribers of the channel will be able to tune in and watch the game, with more detailed information on how to access and stream the service HERE. Blackburn Rovers vs QPR is also on at the same time, whilst Derby County vs Norwich City is on Sky Sports Football.

Where is Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom being played?

Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against West Brom is being held at Hillsborough, the home of the hosts, in South Yorkshire.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday’s match against West Brom kicks-off at 12.30pm.

What has been said ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom?

Sheffield Wednesday boss Röhl believes his side were the better team against Luton last Saturday. He said: “We were the better team, the better team today lost. That’s maybe a little bit the situation at the moment… The direction, the improvement, we are investing, it’s all there and we are taking steps forward and it’s what I want to see. We’re not having the small moments on our side to take the wins.

“But at the moment we are lacking that final part to take the wins. But we have to keep working in this way and we will get the points… Until the red card we were the better team, we controlled the game, we had a good pressing, we had the structure and were always dangerous.”

“If we work this way we will get the points. Last week we had a 50-50 decision against us and we had a 50-50 decision against us today [for the penalty]. When I looked to our box and we had a corner and two times Di’Shon (Bernard) goes down and there’s nothing, it’s a little bit hard to take. The players on the pitch should decide the game and not somebody else.”

Meanwhile, West Brom’s head coach Carlos Corberan was pleased with their 1-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle and said: “The result today happened as a result of the commitment, a massive level of belief and hard work. I’m very happy with the result we have achieved today. In the first half, we had very good possibilities to score the goal. We had a number of big chances to arrive at half time in the lead.

“It was a pity because the team wanted to make an impact right from the beginning. It was so unfortunate to hit the post three times, but that’s part of football and we had to keep on managing the game well. We couldn’t find that goal but we had to keep insisting on doing many things well.”