Sheffield Wednesday reveal Di'Shon Bernard decision after unfortunate red card

Sheffield Wednesday appealed Di’Shon Bernard’s sending off ahead of the game against West Bromwich Albion.

Bernard was shown a red card for an apparent handball offence in the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town last weekend, however he and practically everyone else of a blue and white persuasion felt that he had been hard done by given that the ball appeared to strike his shoulder.

The decision led to a penalty being given to Luton from which Carlton Morris equalised, and the Owls were unable to hold on with ten men a they succumbed to another goal from Morris that meant their wait for a win in the Championship continued.

Plenty has been said over the past few days about whether or not Wednesday would appeal the decision in order to avoid Bernard being suspended for the visit of West Brom on Saturday, and Danny Röhl was unsurprisingly asked about it in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We tried,” the Wednesday boss explained. “But it was not successful - and that’s the reason why he is not available for the weekend... I think the club spoke with some refs, but all in all we cannot change it now. It’s now about focusing on the next game, I can’t influence the other things… We spoke a lot about this in the last couple of days, but now it’s about focusing on the next opponent.”

The defender will be back in contention for the trip to Bristol City next weekend after sitting out the visit of the Baggies.