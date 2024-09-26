Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s away allocation at Coventry City - their biggest of the season so far - has now sold out.

Coventry became the first team this season to give 3,000 Wednesdayites the chance to get on board with an away day in 2024/25, shortly after Bristol City gave them 2,500 for the game due to take place next weekend. There was always expected to be a quick uptake, and that has been proven true as tickets to the Coventry Building Society Arena on October 5th didn’t make it to general sale.

There are, however, some still available for the Robins game next weekend, however only a handful - 32 at the time of writing - remain for the Ashton Gate clash, and they’re expected to go before Danny Röhl and his troops travel southwest.

“Away tickets for Wednesday’s trip to Coventry City on Saturday 5 October have sold out,” the club confirmed. “The Owls received an allocation of 3,000 tickets for the Midlands clash. Tickets to see the Owls take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday 2 October are on general sale.”

October is going to be a busy month on the road for the Owls with four away games in the calendar after being drawn at Premier League Brentford in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, with the long trip to Portsmouth - for a night game - being the standout on October 25th.

Before then, though, there’s a game against West Bromwich Albion to deal with as Wednesday look to end their wait for a Championship victory, and they’ll be hoping to spring an upset at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon and get themselves out of the bottom three.