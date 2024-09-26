New Sheffield Wednesday addition confirmed as former Swansea City man joins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in a new set pieces coach, with former Swansea City man, Andy Parslow, joining the club.

Danny Röhl confirmed the arrival of Parslow when speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, explaining that he started this week to work alongside fellow new arrival, Ben King, who came on board from Accrington Stanley.

Speaking to the media the Owls boss said, “Yesterday we appointed a new set pieces coach, Andy Parslow, who has come in and will work together with Ben (King). It’s good to see, I’m very happy to that we can improve in this part, and we’ve worked very hard in the last days - it’s important and it will be helpful.

“He worked last at Swansea last season, I met him some weeks ago - I’m always looking for good communication and discussion. We had a good talk, we spoke in the summer about which parts we can improve, and sometimes it’s about timing - who is available or not.

"I spoke with my coaches, got their opinion, and all in all I think it’s now a good couple with Ben and Andy. They’ve worked well together int he last two days, and from this point we want to improve in both boxes.”

Parslow has formerly worked for the likes of Watford and Brentford as well as his time at Swansea, whilst also having a spell as a first team coach at AFC Wimbledon. He’ll now be looking to bring his experience to Hillsborough to help solve an issue that has become a serious problem for Röhl’s outfit.