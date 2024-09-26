Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barry Bannan spoke glowingly on the talent of Southampton loanee Sea Charles, who joined Sheffield Wednesday as the final addition in their summer transfer whirlwind.

Shea Charles was unveiled as a Sheffield Wednesday player in a social media homage to Oasis and while Barry Bannan made clear he is no Rock N Roll Star or Songbird when it comes to his singing, there are high hopes the youngster can continue to build on a burgeoning partnership with a player who was born by the time the Scot was beginning to concern himself with GCSEs.

The subject of a £10.5m switch from Manchester City to Southampton 18 months ago, Charles was signed up to a season-long loan at Wednesday ahead of a queue of other suitors and has started every Championship match alongside Bannan since his arrival. The Scot has scored twice in the last two matches and was able to play a more advanced role in defeat at Luton Town on Saturday - and he puts that down to the presence of the Northern Ireland international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been able to attack a lot more because I’ve realised quickly that he’s a boy that pays beyond his years and age,” Bannan said. “He knows the position really well, he’s experienced with playing international games and you can see that playing alongside him.

“He’s the perfect foil for me because he allows me to go and do stuff higher up the pitch and he’s able to sweep up and do the dirty side of the game. I’ve really enjoyed playing with him and I’m looking forward to playing the rest of the season with him, he’s been perfect for me and I’ve now got two goals in two games - that’s probably down to him doing the hard work and I get all the plaudits!”

A map of Wednesday players’ average positions at Kenilworth Road showed no player got closer to front man Michael Smith more consistently than Bannan, who contributed two key passes alongside his stunningly-taken goal. His touches were down, his influence on the game different. With Charles in situ, is this the start of a shift towards the sort of advanced role we saw him perform to such good effect in the Owls’ League One days?

“I played more as a number eight against Luton because we saw how to exploit their weaknesses and we felt that was me playing higher up,” he said. “That’s why I was up and around Smudge more than in front of defence. We have different game plans and I’m quite adaptable between playing as an eight or a six. Each game means you need different things and I played higher than normal against Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got my goal and there were a few chances I created. I enjoy it playing high up, your job is to make and score goals, more so as a number eight, but I don’t mind as long as I can affect the game and try to get the team a positive result. I want to score goals and I want to create assists, it’s what I grew up wanting to do and it’s what’s got me to where I am. If I can do that, it’s a bonus, but it’s all about bringing something to the team to bring us three points. If I get a goal or an assist and we lose, it doesn’t really matter. Whatever role it is, it’s about whatever the manager wants me to do.”

The long-standing football tradition of initiation decrees new players stand in front of their teammates and perform a song. Some, it has to be said, tend to reel off a ditty better than others and while all-action Charles is anything but reserved on the field, it seems his stage presence requires a little work as he was clapped off seconds into an excruciating opening few bars by his new teammates. No Noel or Liam then - his talents lie in football boots.

“He wasn’t great,” Bannan chuckled. “He’s not an outspoken lad, he’s quite quiet, so his was a little bit awkward. To be fair to him, they’re all awkward when you’re not up there! I feel for the boys who have to go up and do it - that’s probably why I’ve stayed here for 10 years, it’s not a nice moment!”