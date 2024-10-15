Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday pair Shea Charles and brother Pierce Charles featured in a 0-0 draw against Belarus over the weekend

Northern Ireland take on Bulgaria at Windsor Park in Belfast on Tuesday night and two Sheffield Wednesday players could be involved. Brothers Shea and Pierce Charles both started as the Green and White army drew 0-0 against Belarus on Saturday.

Pierce, who plays as a goalkeeper, joined the Owls in 2021 from Manchester City and had represented Northern Ireland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level before his senior debut. His brother, Shea, who is on loan at Hillsborough this season is more experienced on the international stage, having earned 20 caps for his country by the age of 20. It is highly likely the midfielder will get the nod to start again while manager Michael O’Neill was not in the mood to give hints over his goalkeeper selection for Tuesday night. Pierce Charles produced an assured display against Belarus and has given his international boss no reason to drop him, although he may still opt to rotate with ex-Owls man Bailey Peacock-Farrell out of the squad due to injury.

Speaking after his debut, Pierce revealed his delight at being able to make his first international appearance alongside his brother. He said: “Obviously it was a very proud moment and something I’ve been working towards at club level, a proud moment for me and my family. We were working on some stuff and he did the starting XI, I was just happy to see my name there. To do it with Shea, now we’re at the same club as well, so it’s something you dream of. He just told me, do my normal stuff, it’s no different to any other game.”

Is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on TV?

In a word, no. The fixture will not be broadcast on normal television but there is good news for those wanting to watch the contest as it will be streamed live on Viaplay's YouTube channel. Viaplay’s TV channels require a subscription but the action is free to watch on Youtube.

How can I stream Northern Ireland v Bulgaria?

Simply log into Youtube and go to Viaplay International to access the game. This can be done a number of ways: including via phone, tablet, desktop, laptop and Smart TVs. The majority of Smart TVs will have a Youtube app that you can watch the game on to still access it on a television. The fixture will be shown via THIS LINK from 7.35pm on Tuesday.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is hoping to give the home faithful a victory on Tuesday night after two games without a win. He said: “The important thing at home is to show intent and that’s throughout the game and how you approach it.

“We’ve been at our best here when we’ve started with intensity. If you look back at the Luxembourg game, that was the intent from the outset and we’ve done that with more established teams in the past. That is something we have to get into the mentality and psychology of this team, too. We want the game to have intensity, so the onus is on us to create that type of game.”