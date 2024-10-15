Sheffield Wednesday talent discovers immediate FA Cup fate after interesting draw
Maltby, who was at Bramall Lane on Monday evening to watch his Owls U21s teammates, has proven to be a very popular signing for the Seadogs since coming on board a couple of months ago, and impressed so much that the club opted to extend his stay until the end of the year.
The 19-year-old has been almost ever-present for Scarborough since taking his place in their starting XI for the first time, and played his part in the weekend win over Chester as they secured a 3-1 victory on home soil and a spot in the first round proper of the world’s oldest association football competition.
Elsewhere there is a League Two draw for another Owls loanee, Mallik Wilks, after Rotherham United were drawn against Cheltenham Town, while former Wednesday academy graduate, Liam Waldock, will take on Notts County with Alfreton Town after scoring the goal that took them through to this stage of the tournament.
Wednesday and their Championship counterparts will enter into the FA Cup at the third round along with the Premier League clubs, but for now there are 124 other teams vying for a spot in round two.
Here’s the full first round draw:
Rotherham United vs Cheltenham Town
Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers
Worthing vs Morecambe
Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient
Exeter City vs Barnet
Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic
Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool United/Brackley Town vs Braintree Town
Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town
Wycombe vs York City
Bradford City vs Aldershot Town
Hednesford/Gateshead vs Gainsborough/Boston
Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic
Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic
Rochdale vs Bromley
Walsall vs Bolton
Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone
Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare
MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon
Altrincham/Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United
Stockport vs Forest Green Rovers
Reading vs Fleetwood Town
Stevenage vs Guiseley
Northampton Town vs Kettering Town
Rushall/Peterborough Sports vs Accrington Stanley
Swindon Town vs Colchester United
Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham and Redbridge
Port Vale vs Barnsley
Chesham United vs Lincoln City
Chesterfield vs Horsham
Southend United vs Charlton Athletic
Notts County vs Alfreton Town
Taunton Town/Maidenhead vs Crawley Town
Harrogate Town vs Wrexham
Woking vs Cambridge United
Gillingham vs Blackpool
Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town
Sutton United vs Birmingham City
Newport County vs Peterborough United
