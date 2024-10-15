Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Mackenzie Maltby, and his Scarborough Athletic teammates have made it to the first round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maltby, who was at Bramall Lane on Monday evening to watch his Owls U21s teammates, has proven to be a very popular signing for the Seadogs since coming on board a couple of months ago, and impressed so much that the club opted to extend his stay until the end of the year.

The 19-year-old has been almost ever-present for Scarborough since taking his place in their starting XI for the first time, and played his part in the weekend win over Chester as they secured a 3-1 victory on home soil and a spot in the first round proper of the world’s oldest association football competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere there is a League Two draw for another Owls loanee, Mallik Wilks, after Rotherham United were drawn against Cheltenham Town, while former Wednesday academy graduate, Liam Waldock, will take on Notts County with Alfreton Town after scoring the goal that took them through to this stage of the tournament.

Wednesday and their Championship counterparts will enter into the FA Cup at the third round along with the Premier League clubs, but for now there are 124 other teams vying for a spot in round two.

Here’s the full first round draw:

Rotherham United vs Cheltenham Town

Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers

Worthing vs Morecambe

Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient

Exeter City vs Barnet

Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic

Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town

Hartlepool United/Brackley Town vs Braintree Town

Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town

Wycombe vs York City

Bradford City vs Aldershot Town

Hednesford/Gateshead vs Gainsborough/Boston

Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic

Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

Rochdale vs Bromley

Walsall vs Bolton

Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone

Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon

Altrincham/Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United

Stockport vs Forest Green Rovers

Reading vs Fleetwood Town

Stevenage vs Guiseley

Northampton Town vs Kettering Town

Rushall/Peterborough Sports vs Accrington Stanley

Swindon Town vs Colchester United

Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham and Redbridge

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Chesham United vs Lincoln City

Chesterfield vs Horsham

Southend United vs Charlton Athletic

Notts County vs Alfreton Town

Taunton Town/Maidenhead vs Crawley Town

Harrogate Town vs Wrexham

Woking vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Blackpool

Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town

Sutton United vs Birmingham City

Newport County vs Peterborough United