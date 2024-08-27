Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have finalised the loan signing of Southampton midfielder, Shea Charles, for the 2024/25 Championship season.

The Star reported earlier today that the 20-year-old Northern Ireland international had arrived in Sheffield in order to complete his switch to Hillsborough, and now the deal has been officially wrapped up after he became Danny Röhl’s 11th signing of the summer.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls have signed Shea Charles from Premier League side Southampton on a season-long loan. The versatile international midfielder becomes our 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Charles, the elder brother of Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce, rose through the ranks at top tier giants Manchester City, captaining the Under-21s to the Premier League 2 title in 2021/22. The 20-year-old was elevated to train with the City first team by Pep Guardiola before making his debut against Brentford.

“Having monitored his progress at the Etihad Stadium, Southampton signed the young talent on a four-year contract in July 2023... Welcome to Wednesday, Shea!”

Charles will not be available for tonight’s Carabao Cup game against Grimsby Town, however he will be able to take part against Millwall at the weekend if selected.