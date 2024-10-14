Sheffield Wednesday starlet living the dream despite 'annoying' element of debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday talent, Pierce Charles, says that making his Northern Ireland debut alongside his brother was ‘the dream’.

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell injured, Michael O’Neill had a decision to make on which goalkeeper he would call upon to start their UEFA Nations League fixture with Belarus over the weekend, and he ultimately decided to go with Charles, despite him being the younger of the options at just 19-years-old.

But it was a decision that worked out in the end, with the Owls academy graduate going on to keep a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw at ZTE Arena, with the shot-stopper and his older sibling, Shea, becoming the 23rd set of brothers to play for the nation since back in 1882.

Charles admitted that it was frustrating seeing chances go untaken as they missed out on claiming all three points against the Belarusians, but it will still be a day that he’ll never forget.

"To play alongside Shea, it's the dream," he told BBC Sport NI. “When we were playing in the garden as kids we'd act it out, and now it's become real. I can't really believe it... It's a moment we can cherish for a lifetime, hopefully show our kids in the future, grandkids, who knows? Just a really proud moment for us both...

"It was a good game... There wasn't anything too challenging. It was obviously annoying in the first half, plenty of chances, I just wish we could have taken them and gone into half time leading. To keep a clean sheet means you can't lose and that's what we did."

And he’ll be looking for another one this week if he’s given the chance, too. O’Neill and his side face Bulgaria at Windsor Park on Tuesday night, with Charles no doubt eager to get another senior cap under his belt as they seek their second Group 3 win.