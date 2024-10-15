Striker doubtful for Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley after fresh injury blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley are likely to be without attacker, Lyle Foster, when they take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South African has missed just one game for the Clarets so far this season as they took their place among the top teams in the Championship, and was on the scoresheet for his national team last week as they beat Congo Brazzaville 5-0, however he also picked up a knock in that game and ultimately had to be taken off. Now it’s been confirmed that he’s been sent back to England to begin his rehab.

A statement from the South African national team read, “Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana team to face Congo Brazzaville in an away 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat de Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Foster was injured during the first meeting between the two sides at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, a few days ago after a clash with Congo goalkeeper Christopher Mafoumbi. He suffered an injury to his left knee and was subsequently sent to scans for further analysis.”

Dr. Tshepo Molobi, the Bafana Bafana doctor, said that while the injury not as severe as initially thought, he wouldn’t be able to feature in tonight’s encounter this evening.

“Fortunately, the nature of the injury does not require surgery,” Molobi said “However, time has to be afforded to him for proper rehabilitation and this is why he has been ruled out of the match on Tuesday. As part of the precautionary measures, Foster did not travel with the team to Brazzaville to allow him to rejoin his English club Burnley for early rehabilitation.”