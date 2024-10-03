Injuries, Röhl's content and a James Beadle admission - A Sheffield Wednesday recap
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was a bit of a backs to the wall job for the Owls in the first half at Ashton Gate as Danny Röhl’s side hung on thanks to some excellent saves from James Beadle, and a generally strong defensive effort from those in front of him.
The German was content with the point in the end, even if it wasn’t the three that they were hoping for, and he spoke afterwards about how it was the sort of performance they’re going to need on occasion over the course of the campaign. Hear what he had to say in the video at the top of the page, while the highlights can be found below:
One of the key performers, Beadle, spoke to the media after the game following his role in the Owls’ first clean sheet since the opening day at Plymouth, and he admitted that it has been a tough start to the season for him, saying that he’s not necessarily made the saves that he’s wanted to. Here are some of his thoughts:
For the rest of the fallout, including Liam Manning’s view on the tie and Röhl’s fresh injury concerns, we’ve got you covered right here:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.