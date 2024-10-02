Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday lost two players to injury in their hard-fought draw with Bristol City on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls had to dig deep at Ashton Gate as they came up against a Robins side eager to make their home advantage count, and they defended bravely in order to secure a point to make it four points from six in the second game of a busy seven-day period.

It may have come at a cost, however, with Liam Palmer not returning for the second half after going down with an injury towards the end of the first stanza, while Olaf Kobacki went off holding his thigh not too long after being introduced in place of Josh Windass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now it’s too early to say whether either player has a serious injury to contend with, however there will of course be concern after the way they’ve applied themselves in recent games. For Röhl, though, he’s happy that he has a big squad to call upon.

“I think Liam and Olaf, they both have a little bit of problems with the muscle and you never know what it means,” the Owls boss explained. “Sometimes it can be it is just a little stretched and there is a chance for Saturday. But you see on my bench I have more options this season, to have an impact and to see if we need anybody. It is now one game and then I look to the schedule after the international break, it will be tough as well.”

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they make the trip to Coventry City for a second away game on the bounce, and it remains to be seen whether Palmer or Kobacki have got any chance of featuring or not.