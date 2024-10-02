Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, was honest about the way their game against Bristol City played out on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls found themselves under pressure for large parts of their game against the Robins at Ashton Gate, but managed to hold firm - largely thanks to excellent performances from James Beadle and Di’Shon Bernard - to pick up their first clean sheet in the Championship since the opening day win over Plymouth Argyle.

It wasn’t pretty, but Wednesday were brave in how they defended their goal and kept the hosts at bay, picking up a vital point on the road that saw them end the evening in 19th place. For their manager, he admitted that City were the better side in the opening stanza - but thought his team came into things as the game went on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us it was a hard working point to get something here,” he told Sky Sports afterwards. “I think it was a tough one for both sides, both sides were very organised, pressed, tried to think. We know there are a lot of transition moments, and that the team who is more clinical in these moments will get chances.

"The first half Bristol were the better team, in the second half we came into the game, pressed better and had more calmness on the ball… There were not so many chances for either side, but all in all I’ll take the point, I’m happy with the first away point, and the journey is going in the right direction.”

Next up for Wednesday is another away game this coming weekend, with the team travelling to Coventry City as they look to make it three games without defeat in the league.