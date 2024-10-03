Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Jack Hunt, says that it’s a ‘shame’ he didn’t get to work with current Owls boss, Danny Röhl.

Hunt was on the panel for the Owls’ game against Bristol City on Wednesday evening given that he’s played for both clubs, and he was full of praise for the German as he revealed a conversation that he’d had with ex-teammate, Josh Windass, on the morning of their 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate that showed the way Röhl works.

The defender, who is now plying his trade for Bristol Rovers, explained that a number of his old colleagues have spoken highly about the detail that the Wednesday boss goes into - and how it’s reflecting on the field of play.

Speaking during the coverage of the Owls’ draw, he said, “It’s a shame that I didn’t get to play under him myself, because the detail that he goes into, the boys are just saying that it’s second to none. It’s so much that lays out on the training ground, that in the game it’s fascinating.

“With Josh Windass’ header - I was lucky enough to have a coffee with him this morning - and he said that Danny kind of pulled him for a private meeting and they practiced it in training... Then it came to light in the game! It’s fascinating when a manager sees that detail and prepares you for it going into a game. It’s really helpful.”

Wednesday are 19th in the Championship heading into this weekend’s game against Coventry City, but could jump a number of places come Saturday evening if they manage to get the job done at the Coventry Building Society Arena.