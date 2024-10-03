The snap decision that showcased Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday mindset

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking to the footballers gathered behind him late on at Ashton Gate, Danny Röhl found himself with a decision to make.

He had watched his side play out the majority of a classic away day in Championship football. Sheffield Wednesday had not been at their best, they had laboured in the first half and they had grown into things. Having strode onto the pitch just 20 minutes or so earlier, Olaf Kobacki grabbed at his leg having felt a twinge of some description and would come off.

Max Lowe would have been the change many manager would have made. He came on just a few days later as Wednesday sought to close out a win against West Brom with Marvin Johnson pushed further forward. At Ashton Gate he instead went for Jamal Lowe in an attempt to grab the momentum swinging in the visitors’ favour. Lowe could have won it with a late chance - Bristol City had a late chance, too.

Asked whether the goalless draw served as a positive step forward for a side that had to that point never drawn on the road under his management, Röhl smiled appreciatively. He has spoken previously about a lust for away wins having stood in the way of drab on-the-road stalemates - on this occasion, off the back of a win over likely title contenders and in the midst of a manic triple week of hundreds of miles, he bore an air of satisfaction. But it was a game he wanted to steal.

“Look, of course,” he said. “The sub showed that I want to win. I don’t like just to draw, I like to win, then you always have good points. I was at the end a little bit thinking about the Stoke game last season, when we scored very late in the game and I was hoping that we had that momentum with the long ball and then we would have Jamal in the deep. Of course it was a solid performance and it is my first point away. This is not normal, we usually have high or low.

“We take it, it’s helpful to keep the momentum at the moment, we had a good win at home and if we can perform well on Saturday this direction gives us a chance. Championship? Away? It is always difficult, but it was a hard-working away and it showed everything I want to see from my team, to invest in everything and we have a chance to get something.”

The point takes Wednesday to two unbeaten for the first time in the league this season. Röhl discussed the need for a growing consistency in performance and in results and in battling out periods of the game to take a point, his side showed a snarl that hasn’t always been evident in these early stages of the season. He described his side taking an important step at Ashton Gate.

He said: “This is what we have to do away, we have to stay in the game and it’s about game management in key moments. When we are away there is always a time when you come under pressure and you have to come through. We did that today and then you have to wait for your situations. We had some small moments, not the big one, but in the end it was a clean sheet. I will take it, I am happy, not more. It is the next small step after the win. You see in this league that everybody can beat everyone and it is about consistently picking points and points. It is a draw, we take it.”