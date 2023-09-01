It’s transfer deadline day, and for the first time in a while it feels like it could actually be a busy one for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls haven’t been known for a flurry of business in the hours prior to the window closing in recent years, however there is plenty in the works today as Xisco looks to finalise his squad for what is set to be a difficult campaign in the Championship.

With a game against Leeds United on the horizon tomorrow, Wednesday would need to get any new signings registered with the English Football League before midday today, however they of course have until 11pm until they are no longer able to bolster their ranks further.

We’ll bring you all the news as we get it, but here’s how the state of play looks as things stand...

Who’s been linked?

There have been plenty! Given their league position it’s no surprise that players have been linked with the Owls, because everybody knows that they’re on the lookout for signings that could come on board to help turn the tide at Hillsborough. There have been a number of names reported to be on their list over the course of the summer, but there’s also been a flurry in the last couple of days.

Top of the list of links at the moment are Newcastle United duo, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick, as well as Blackburn Rovers talent, John Buckley, but there has also been a bit of talk about AFC Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe as the club look to add a striker to their ranks to help improve their goal threat.

Who are likely signings?

Right now it’s Hayden who is looking the most likely. Defensive midfield is one of the priorities for Wednesday following the injury to Momo Diaby, and after the Magpies man saw his proposed switch to Luton Town collapse it offered up an opportunity for the Owls to swoop in. Multiple reports have suggested that he’s already in Sheffield in order to try and complete the move.

Positionally Hendricks and Buckley are quite similar so it would be a surprise to see both of them come through the door, and it’s thought that a slowing in discussions between Newcastle and Wednesday over the former has seen Wednesday try and up the ante on the latter. With both, though, there is plenty of interest elsewhere as well.

Lowe is another one with a number of potential suitors, and he therefore may or may not be Hillsborough bound, though it is thought that a striker is also quite high on the club’s list of priorities today.

Where do they need to strengthen?

Left back, defensive midfield and up front are probably the most obvious areas. With Marvin Johnson nowhere near Xisco’s first team, Reece James seemingly low down the pecking order and Akin Famewo having been utilised as a LB you’d think that it’d be an area of concern - but as yet there have been no rumours regarding that position.

Defensive midfield was clearly a position that the manager wanted to improve when he came in, hence the signing of Diaby, but his injury - which could be a lengthy one - meant that they had to open up their search again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of up top, the Owls do have a host of attacking options, but there is a desire for a pacey striker to come in and try aid the likes of Lee Gregory, Michael Smith and Ashley Fletcher.

Could anyone leave?

It’s possible. Johnson, it feels, would be the most likely given that he’s not even featured in the Carabao Cup matchday squads, but it’s also thought that the club would be open to letting Will Vaulks go if there is interest from elsewhere that would allow him to get more gametime elsewhere. Derby County are believed to be monitoring his situation.

We may also see a couple of the youngsters leave if the right move crops up for them, with Xisco saying that they would consider doing so as the window wrapped up.