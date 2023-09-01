Lee Gregory explains unfamiliar Sheffield Wednesday role and continued Owls desire

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Lee Gregory, has become used to leading the line over the course of his career, but that changed this month.

The experienced forward has been a regular in Xisco’s side since the Spaniard came in over the summer, and though he has predominantly been utilised in the nine role that he’s known for, there was a difference away at Cardiff City.

Fans were surprised to see ‘Greggers’ playing behind Michael Smith rather than alongside him, and he admits that it was something different for him to get used to himself having been asked to play there by the Owls boss.

“I’ve been playing just behind the striker,” Gregory explained to The Star when asked about the positional change. “He wants us to be narrow and force the ball wide so that we can press the ball wide. He asked me about the role before I played it at Cardiff, and I just said ‘Listen, as long as I’m playing I’m happy’. I said that I’ll listen and do the job as best as I can wherever I play.

"It’s a different role, whether I play there again who knows - maybe it’s just one game I don’t know. It was hard, it was different, but I enjoy the challenge… I’ve always been the lone striker, in a two or in the middle of a three, so yeah it is different.

"I’m used to having my back to goal the entire time, basically, whereas this time it’s reverse round. It’s different but it’s nice to learn and I’m listening to everything he wants me to do so hopefully I can keep my spot in the team.”

Wednesday face Leeds United tomorrow in their final game before the international break, and it will be interesting to see where Gregory is at 3pm when the Yorkshire derby gets underway at Elland Road.