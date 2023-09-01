Sheffield United & Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day: James McAtee hope for Blades, Owls close in on Issac Hayden
Sheffield Wednesday & Sheffield United tranfer deadline day latest
Key Events
- Issac Hayden looks like heading to Wednesday
- United are still hopeful of signing James McAtee
There’s a bit of a race against time this morning for the Owls
Sheffield Wednesday could be in for a busy transfer deadline day, but they’ll have to move quickly if they want any new arrivals to face Leeds United tomorrow.
The window will close at 11pm this evening, giving Xisco the rest of the day to add to his squad before it’s too late, however the English Football League’s rules mean that they only have until midday to register players for this weekend’s fixtures.
McAtee still the big target
Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that James McAtee remains high on Sheffield United’s wanted list ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline, but remains philosophical about missing out on his Manchester City teammate - and fellow former loanee - Tommy Doyle. A deal has been struck for Doyle to join Wolves on loan, with a reported option to buy for just £5m.
News from late last night
Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs exploring the possibility of a transfer deadline day deal for talented Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley, The Star understands.
Manchester-born Buckley has fallen down the pecking order under manager Jon Dahl Tomasson in recent months, with the 23-year-old having dipped in and out of the Blackburn side before undertaking surgery on his medial knee ligament in March.
It’s D-Day
We’re on the final countdown as United and Wednesday look to complete their transfer business before the window closes tonight at 11pm. Both teams are looking for potentially two newcomers today, and perhaps more so it’s likely to be a busy one in both camps. You can keep up with everything going on at United and Wednesday on our live blog right up to the final whistle and we’ll keep you up-to-date with everything happening around the divisions, too.