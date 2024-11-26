Hull City winger sustains 'another injury' ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City winger Dogukan Sinik has been dealt another injury setback as the Tigers prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night. The Turkey international collided with goalkeeper Ivor Pandur in training last week and has now been ruled out for longer as he waits to make his first appearance of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Walter’s side have dropped into the bottom three in the Championship as they prepare to face the Owls. They were beaten 1-0 away at Luton Town last time out at Kenilworth Road and they are inside the drop zone along with QPR and Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday’s upcoming opponents will have to wait longer now before they see Sinik back in action. In this latest update regarding his condition, Walter has said, as per a report by HullLive: “He’s got an injury. He has another injury again but it’s not that hard, maybe a few weeks, then he’s out again, but it’s not that hard.

“It’s not easy (for Sinik), but we will help him because he’s such a good guy and he’s such a good player. We will help him to get out of this hole. He’s still with us and he’s trying to fight himself back and we will support him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull signed Sinik in the summer of 2022 but his time in England hasn’t gone to plan. The 25-year-old has made only 13 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers and has been loaned out to Antalyaspor and Hatayspor since his switch to the MKM Stadium.

‘Very unlucky’...

He told HullLive last month: “I know that I have been very unlucky so far in my Hull City career. I had to go through some unlucky things, but since coming back to the team last year, I have been feeling very positive, and now I just want to get back onto the pitch and give back to the club.

“I am just waiting for my chance. I am training and trying every day, working hard. My teammates are all helping me every day, and we have a very positive environment right now.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I am very happy in Hull. My family is very happy in Hull. My wife and I love the club, the shirt, the stadium, the fans. The main thing that so far has brought my motivation down at any point is the fact that I haven’t been able to give performances, which is now my goal.”

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to face a Hull side who haven’t won in their last eight games. They finished 7th in the table last term and were three points off the play-offs in the end.

The Tigers made the shock decision to sack Liam Rosenior after they missed out on the top six. Walter was picked as his replacement having previously worked at Stuttgart and Hamburg in his native Germany. However, he has won only three matches and is under pressure to start getting some results.