Watch Sheffield Wednesday's immediate response as Di'Shon Bernard's goal levels v Cardiff City
The Owls are looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a 1-0 win at Sheffield United before the international break, and the manager is certainly going for it as he picks four attackers to try and put pressure on a Cardiff side that have struggled on the road so far this season.
Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass keep their place in the side after the Steel City derby, but Michael Smith and Djeidi Gassama have both been added to the mix as well, with Röhl eager to see his team get amongst the goals.
They went behind after a scrappy goal from Ollie Tanner, but wasted no time getting level again through Bernard after a lovely ball in from Josh Windass:
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, M. Lowe, Johnson, Bannan, Charles, Windass, Gassama, Ugbo, Smith
Cardiff XI: Alnwick, Ng, Goutas, Daland, O’Dowda, Robertson, Turnbull, Colwill, Tanner, Meite, Robinson
