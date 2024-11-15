Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday head to Hull City on Tuesday 26th November

Hull City have a few injury woes to contend ahead of their game against Sheffield Wednesday after the international break. The Owls head to the MKM Stadium after their next home match against Cardiff City.

Danny Röhl’s men have already played the Tigers earlier this season in the first round of the Carabao Cup. They won 2-1 in East Yorkshire after two goals by Charlie McNeill.

Sheffield Wednesday will be facing a Hull team in the league who have been struggling for results recently. They are sat in 19th place in the table and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

To make matters worse, the Tigers are in a bit of an injury crisis. As per HullLive, their key wingers Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi are out for the rest of the campaign with ACL injuries, whilst Brighton and Hove Albion loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is also sidelined.

‘We are a bit unlucky’...

Their boss Tim Walter has said: “We are never looking for excuses. We're looking more for solutions, and that's what we're trying to do. The boys showed that they had the solutions. We are a bit unlucky not just about the result but also about our injuries, but it is like it is. We have to accept it, we have to fight and work hard.

"Everybody knows we bought Mo (Belloumi) because he's a brilliant player, and he proved it before, so we don't have to talk about the quality," he continued. "It's more about Mo's health, and it's even worse because he's such a good boy. I'm so sad for him that he can't play for a long time and also for Liam (Millar).

"We have lost two of our best players. Not everybody (other teams) can do it like that, but we have tried to push the other ones because we are young. We do not have that experience, but all we can do is keep going.”

It was announced earlier this month that midfielder Oscar Zambrano has been suspended by CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, for ‘breaching the anti-doping rules set out in Articles 6 and 7 of the CONMEBOL Anti-Doping Regulations’. It remains to be seen at this stage exactly how long he will be banned for.

Hull are hoping that Marvin Mehlem, Abu Kamara and Steven Alzate can return over the coming weeks. They head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town before they lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls lost 4-2 away to the Tigers last term under Xisco Munoz. They then beat them 3-1 at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day at Hillsborough.

Pressure is mounting on their head coach Walter following their poor run of form. They are winless in their last seven outings and were beaten 2-1 at home by West Brom last time out.

The former Bayern Munich II, Stuttgart and Hamburg man was picked as their replacement for Liam Rosenior this past summer. However, he has won only three of his first 16 fixtures at the helm.