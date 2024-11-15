Fatherly advice keeping determined Pol Valentin on the charge at Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular Sheffield Wednesday wide man Pol Valentin is locked in a battle for minutes this season - and is determined to push on at a club he now calls home.

WIth 56 appearances, the Spanish wing-back will soon have played more times for Wednesday than he has for any of his former clubs - he’s chasing down the 59 outings for CF Fuenlabrada. Signed by Danny Röhl predecessor Xisco last summer, he overcame a difficult start to life in English football to play an integral role in last season’s survival effort, but has found starts more difficult to come by since the signing of Yan Valery in July.

The pair have found themselves in a competitive tussle for ascendency on the right this season, a battle Röhl believes is getting that bit extra out of both players. What’s clear is Valentin is up for the tussle and is determined to make use of every opportunity to impress.

In conversation with The Star, he said: “Yan came this summer and the gaffer decided first for him, you can think it is fair or it is unfair but first you need to accept it, you cannot be angry. Every player wants to play. But it is in these moments that you need to show you can play as a professional, if you are a good professional that is where you prove it. You must be the best in training and try to show Danny I am ready or try to show he has made the wrong decision.

“You have the cup, but there is also the times you might come on for five minutes or 10 minutes. People might think ‘What is five minutes?’ But in those five minutes you can take it and do well, then it is 10 and then 15. When you work for yourself you are working for the team at the same time, you push everyone around you when you give your best to the team. It meant when Palms had his little injury I was ready. I wanted to prove I was the wing-back in this team.”

Into his second campaign as a Wednesday player, Valentin has formed a bond with the Owls fan base and is revered for his direct attacking style and hard work down the wing. His early months in South Yorkshire saw him struggle to adapt to life in a new culture and to a new language, but a determination to learn English made life easier.

“I am feeling like this is my second home now and I feel good,” he said. “I feel better when I play and I feel the love of the people. I hope they have a good opinion of me, they push me. It does feel like home. Whenever I am outside the stadium, the fans are wonderful, they tell me to keep going and these things help you to keep going. It is nice that people recognise the work that you do.”

He is one of several Wednesday players to have grown up in a football family, replicating the likes of Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Bailey Cadamarteri in following in the footsteps of a footballing father. The advice of Albert Valentin is something he holds dear, holding post-match debriefs as the former professional - a former backroom chief at Barcelona and Marseille who is now assistant manager of the Qatar national team - advises him on his performances.

Valentin senior watches most matches and it is the values instilled into his son that is informing Pol’s attitude in the fight to earn more minutes. If Valentin is to miss out, it won’t be for any other reason than football, he said.

“My dad was a footballer as well,” the Wednesday man said. “He taught me that if I was not playing, I must make sure the manager could never tell me it was because my attitude was not right or I was not training good. He said I have to give everything I have inside. Then, if the manager does not want me it is because I am bad or not of the level, not my attitude or being a good teammate or performance in training. I take this with me every day.

“He keeps me going. He reminded me I have to take my opportunities and after some games it would be ‘Come on Pol, you have to take advantage of your opportunities’. I want to bring my father here to Sheffield so he can feel the atmosphere of what this club is. It will not be easy but I will try.”