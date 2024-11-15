Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A one-year contract extension over the summer saw Marvin Johnson stay on at Sheffield Wednesday - and the 33-year-old wide man says he is ‘definitely’ keen to discuss a further extension of his time at the club into a fifth campaign next time out. The former Middlesbrough player has laid on two assists in his last three appearances for the Owls and has been a key figure after fighting his way back into the regular starting line-up in recent weeks.

Johnson is approaching his 150th game in Wednesday colours - he has played 141 times - and has recently collected his 40th direct goal involvement (10 goals, 40 assists). Johnson has entered the last three seasons in the last year of his contract, but told The Star he is unfussed by the situation and is focused on the job at hand.

“Like I always have done, I just keep my head down and work hard. I know by now that if you keep performing and keep working hard then your career will always look after itself,” Johnson said in relaxed tones. “If you look in terms of security it’s not always nice, but I’ve always been a big believer that if you play and perform then the rest will take care of itself. That’s a big aspect. You could easily be down about it or worry about it, then you underperform, then nobody is going to want you. The biggest thing is performing.

“I still feel 22! I feel good, I’m not even worried about age and touch wood I’ve never had anything big injury-wise, I’ve always tried to look after myself and stay fit, long may that continue.”

Johnson was one of the star turns in the side that won promotion from League One in 2023 and fought back from a squad list banishment by Xisco last season to play a vital role in their historic survival effort. He seems to have found a new gear under Danny Röhl and has quickly struck up a strong relationship with fellow left-sider Max Lowe.

Asked whether he was keen to discuss a new deal at S6 when the time is right, Johnson said: “Definitely. I’m open to it. I’m here and I’m enjoying my football with the gaffer and the coaching staff that are here. Every game, up or down, I always look back and enjoy it, we train day in day out and the things we’re doing we learn from. When you look around and you see other players progressing around you, you see it’s a great club to be at. But like I say, I’m just focusing on our games. We’ve all got goals this season so we need to take going game by game and my future will take care of itself.”