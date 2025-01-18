Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday head to Elland Road on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to continue climbing up the table when they face Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend.

Danny Röhl’s side head north on Sunday looking to end a chaotic week on a more positive note, following owner Dejphon Chansiri’s explosive fans forum and news of Shea Charles’ recall to parent club Southampton. It’s been a madcap few days in South Yorkshire but victory at Elland Road would renew optimism.

Doing so will be no easy task, however, with Leeds unbeaten at home since mid-September - a 10-game run in which they have taken 28 points. This particular Yorkshire derby has also taken on special significance as part of a ground-breaking deal, and the Star has all the key information below.

When is Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday head to Elland Road to face Leeds on Sunday, January 19. And the Yorkshire derby will kick off at 12pm.

Is Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

It is indeed. Sky Sports picked the Elland Road clash as one of their January TV selections. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with build-up getting underway at 11.30am.

But in a ground-breaking moment, the Yorkshire derby will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TV. ITV1 will be showing the game, with build-up from 11.10am.

Can I stream Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday?

For those on the go or away from a TV screen, worry not. Both Sky Sports and ITV will be streaming the action from their respective websites or apps. Sky Sports have committed to streaming every EFL game outside of the Saturday 3pm blackout, with Sunday’s clash available via their app.

ITV, meanwhile, will stream the game live via their ITVX app. Build-up will start at the same time online as it does on TV.

Why is Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday on ITV?

Sunday’s derby is the first of two pioneering Championship games that will be free to watch for UK viewers, with ITV joining Sky Sports in broadcasting the action live. The historic agreement was confirmed earlier this month, allowing fans without a Sky Sports subscription to watch the game.

Trevor Birch, Chief Executive of the EFL, said at the time: "The EFL is home to some of the most popular and exciting competitions in world football, and the competition for promotion places is already shaping up to be as competitive as ever across the three divisions as we head into the second half of the season.

"We are delighted that this agreement between the League, ITV and Sky Sports will open them up to an even wider audience, and would like to extend our thanks to both partners for making this possible."

Following Sunday’s game, Middlesbrough vs Sunderland on February 3 has also been picked as part of the agreement. But for now focus is purely on Elland Road and a huge Yorkshire derby.