The Owls are looking for a response after bowing out of the FA Cup to Coventry City on penalties last week. Wednesday have snapped up just under 3,000 tickets for the trip to Elland Road, which should make for a good atmosphere.

In the previous meeting between the two this season, Leeds ran out 2-0 winners. Brenden Aaronson scored in the first half and then just three minutes after the players emerged from the dressing room, Dan James doubled the Whites' lead without a response from Wednesday.

Wednesday have lost just one of their last four away league games against Leeds, conceding just two goals. They've kept clean sheets upon their last two visits to Elland Road. Leeds are unbeaten across their last 17 games against their fellow Yorkshire sides however, keeping 11 clean sheets in that time.

It's been a fairly busy week at Hillsborough with owner Dejphon Chansiri addressing supporters at a fans forum. He dropped the bomb shell that Southampton have decided to recall Shea Charles, though he will be available for this fixture, and for the game against Bristol City next week.

The 21-year-old has been important to how Wednesday play this season, having made 23 appearances in the league. Charles has provided four assists and a goal, so at least they'll be able to call upon his quality at the weekend against quality opposition.

As for the hosts, they’ve been dealt an injury blow with Pascal Struijk expected to miss the remainder of the month. He mentioned the hamstring complaint on Thursday, and the initial timeframe for his return is three weeks, but that could be longer when they assess him next week.

Both Danny Rohl and Daniel Farke will have to navigate through their injury problems and name a team they think is capable of claiming maximum points and the bragging rights that come with it. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

Pascal Struijk - out Out for at least three weeks with a hamstring injury. Daniel Farke is hoping that he's not out for longer. Struijk picked up the injury during training. A scan will take place next week to see if it's more serious.

Daniel Farke said: "Pascal reported a little awareness of his hamstring yesterday. "As a precaution, we had a scan and sadly, it's a muscle injury and he will definitely miss the next few weeks and he won't be involved in the games in January and in early February. So he's out for three weeks. "There is a small chance the tendon of the muscle is involved. Right now, it is too difficult to judge."

Patrick Bamford - out Subject of transfer interest from several clubs. Out for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem.