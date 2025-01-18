Sheffield Wednesday status on James Beadle after shock Shea Charles recall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday remain confident on-loan goalkeeper James Beadle will stay on until the end of the season - though recent events have shown nothing is for certain.

Speaking at the end of a week that saw key man Shea Charles recalled by Southampton - though the midfielder will be able to play their next two matches due to a seven-day grace clause in the deal - Owls boss Danny Röhl reiterated a confidence that Brighton & Hove Albion would not haul back their young stopper.

Beadle has proven an important figure for Wednesday this season, starting each one of their 26 Championship games. Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler is believed to be a personal friend of Röhl’s, but even so, the danger of an open transfer market means there are no guarantees.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Yorkshire derby battle at Elland Road, Röhl told The Star he had been surprised by Southampton’s decision to recall Charles - and that though their confidence in the continuation of Beadle’s loan is there, a contingency plan will be put in place.

“I think it should be OK,” Röhl said on Beadle. “But you never know! My information is that there is not something else, but you see in the market it goes quick, it turns. We saw with Shea, if you'd asked me personally, I was 100 per cent convinced that we would stay and we could keep him. But it is football. While the window is open there could be moves and we need to prepare for these things behind the scenes.”