Leeds United boss wary of 'brave' Sheffield Wednesday - praises Owls togetherness

Leeds United boss, Daniel Farke, says that Leeds United will have to be at their best if they’re to beat Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls and Leeds lock horns at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon in the latest Championship Yorkshire derby, and both sides will be eager to get one over on the other as they look to try and improve their position in the table.

Farke’s side were victorious in the last two meetings between the sides, winning both 2-0, but the German was quick to praise the work done by his compatriot, Danny Röhl, at Hillsborough, admitting that they’re going to have a job on their hands in West Yorkshire in a couple of days’ time.

“They’ve improved a lot overall,” Farke told the media. “Last season they were involved in a relegation battle and Röhl has done a fantastic job to keep them up and right now they’ve also improved to be in a good position mid-table - even perhaps with a chance of pushing for the top six. They’re a really in-form team, who plays with intensity and have good spirit on the pitch. As a group they have togetherness, but also a balance of Championship experience and also some exciting young players.

"So yeah, they’re a good group and we’re fully aware that they’re always a threat, they’re capable of scoring goals and they play brave. We have to be on it, we have to be at our best.”

Wednesday and the Whites face off at 12pm on Sunday, with Röhl’s side able to climb up to eighth place if they win and other results go their way.