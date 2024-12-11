Sheffield Wednesday’s poor form at Hillsborough continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have won only three times at S6 so far this season, one of which came on the opening day of the campaign, and despite massively improved results on the road there has been very little to shout about on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things were better than the Preston North End game, though, according to Danny Röhl - who said that his players gave everything despite defeat at the hands of Blackburn. You can check out part of what he had to say in the video at the top of the page, and for the match highlights take a look below:

Meanwhile, if you want to see what the opposition manager had to say about their narrow victory in South Yorkshire, you can see that here:

And for all the other fallout, including some intriguing comments from the Wednesday manager about the upcoming transfer window, we’ve got you covered:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad