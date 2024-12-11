Sheffield Wednesday are tucked into midtable after 20 matches of their Championship campaign - and have what could be a formative January transfer window lurking around the corner.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tight 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers left the Owls rueing key moments in what has become a theme this season, with boss Danny Röhl left discussing a performance that was ‘close, but not close enough’ not for the first time in a season of ups and downs so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl has spoken for some weeks about his desire to bring players of high impact to the squad in January, pinpointing the Premier League loans market as a preferred hunting ground following the successful arrivals of key men James Beadle and Shea Charles from top tier clubs. In a frank post-match interview following the Blackburn defeat, Röhl was asked how much he expects the winter transfer window to help close the gap on the teams above them in the table and what might be possible.

“My statements have been very clear for weeks and months,” he told The Star. “Not all the things that I recommended are possible. Not all the things are easy in the market. In January we will see in which direction we want to go. We will try our best. Some decisions I cannot influence, I can just recommend. I think if we look back at the summer it is again the same points we have to improve and I work again. I do everything, all the decisions I make are for our success.

“At the moment I don't really know what is possible for the budget, what is possible for the players; who wants to come, who doesn't want to come. These are the questions we will try to find answers for. But for more we need extra and everybody can see this, or should see this.”

The statements come a few months on from an end of season race to safety in which Röhl was outspoken in discussing his need for talks over the future direction of the club. He signed a fresh contract with Wednesday in May, which is set out to take his time at Hillsborough to 2027, and oversaw a vast squad turnover he made clear was a first step as he suggested short and longer-term plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his post-match interview with BBC Sheffield, the Owls boss said on the likely scale of the club’s January activity: “This is a decision for the club. I have recommendations, I think everybody knows what is my ambition but the final decision is not my final decision. We work together, we find a solution, but then you can ask me after January and then you can ask me what is the ambition of the club and what is my ambition of course.”