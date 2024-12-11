Blackburn Rovers manager, John Eustace, didn’t come to Sheffield Wednesday with any intention of keeping Hillsborough quiet.

The atmosphere at S6 has been something that’s been spoken about a lot of late, with many - including manager, Danny Röhl - commenting on the fact that it’s not been the cauldron that they’d like to see it be.

Only three wins on home soil since the start of the season probably doesn’t help the cause, of course, but Eustace thinks that there were still some points when it was ‘electric’ as his side secured a 1-0 win over the Owls on Tuesday evening, insisting that he turned up trying to do the best for his team rather than wondering about their opponents’ support.

“The crowd didn’t come into my thinking at all,” he told The Star afterwards. “Sheffield Wednesday is a fantastic football club, with huge support, and there’s an expectation here. That’s part of being a huge club like they are, so I didn’t think about quietening the crowd, all I was worried about was my own team... I’ve been here where it’s been electric, and at times tonight it was electric, so it’s part and parcel.”

He also told the media, "The Championship is relentless, sometimes you can play lovely football and sometimes you have to defend your box. Tonight was a scrappy Championship game with few chances... We had to defend a lot of balls into the box and crosses. They can be direct at times, especially at the end with the big lads on, putting long balls in.

"We defended really well and a bit of quality from us with the cross, it was a decent build-up play and that helps you win 1-0. I have asked the fans to be with the players and they are fully committed. Another 1,000 fans backed us tonight and we need them to help us through. We gave them a strong performance with and without the ball. We want to be one, a big family and we're building."

The result saw Wednesday drop to 12th in the Championship table, and they’ll be hoping to get themselves back on track on Saturday afternoon when another sell-out away following descends on Oxford United.