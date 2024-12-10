Huff, puff and 5/10s in ratings as Sheffield Wednesday continue home woes v Blackburn

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 21:41 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 21:43 BST

Sheffield Wednesday huffed and puffed their way to another Hillsborough disappointment on Tuesday evening as Blackburn Rovers gnarled their way to a 1-0 win.

The Owls were perhaps the better side on the overall balance of play as disruptive Rovers stayed resolute, but they were limited to few chances of real note on a night both sides hit the woodwork from crosses. Barry Bannan proved a lively character in the middle of the park along with midfield chum Shea Charles, but substitute Makhtar Gueye proved to be the match-winner when he headed home from close range in front of the away support.

It leaves Wednesday locked in midtable and 12th having now stretched their home form to one win in their last seven.

Here are our ratings from a bitterly cold S6.

Steady stop early in the second dig. Distribution very mixed. Didn't have a great deal else to worry about.

1. James Beadle - 6

Steady stop early in the second dig. Distribution very mixed. Didn't have a great deal else to worry about.

The return of the Iorfa gallop is something every Wednesday figure can get behind. Useful in bringing the ball out and tidy enough on the day. Won eight aerials - more than anyone else on the pitch. Off with 15 to go as Wednesday went gung-ho.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 7

The return of the Iorfa gallop is something every Wednesday figure can get behind. Useful in bringing the ball out and tidy enough on the day. Won eight aerials - more than anyone else on the pitch. Off with 15 to go as Wednesday went gung-ho.

Made a vital block on 19 minutes to stop a promising Blackburn counter. Headed over a fine chance on 39 minutes. Lost his header for Gueye's goal.

3. Di'Shon Bernard

Made a vital block on 19 minutes to stop a promising Blackburn counter. Headed over a fine chance on 39 minutes. Lost his header for Gueye's goal.

A couple of errant passes broke things down around him, though he recovered to put on a tidy performance in possession. Made four tackles in a decent defensive effort.

4. Max Lowe - 6

A couple of errant passes broke things down around him, though he recovered to put on a tidy performance in possession. Made four tackles in a decent defensive effort.

