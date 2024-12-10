Huff, puff and 5/10s in ratings as Sheffield Wednesday continue home woes v Blackburn

The Owls were perhaps the better side on the overall balance of play as disruptive Rovers stayed resolute, but they were limited to few chances of real note on a night both sides hit the woodwork from crosses. Barry Bannan proved a lively character in the middle of the park along with midfield chum Shea Charles, but substitute Makhtar Gueye proved to be the match-winner when he headed home from close range in front of the away support.