'Not close enough' - Sheffield Wednesday boss offers surprising take on Blackburn Rovers defeat
It’s been a tough few days at Hillsborough as the Owls’ rough run of form on home soil continued after Makhtar Gueye gave Rovers a 1-0 victory to follow up on the 1-1 draw against Preston over the weekend.
Röhl didn’t pull any punches after the Lilywhites result, criticising his players for the way that they performed, but despite a worse result on Tuesday night he admitted that he couldn’t fault his ranks too much.
“My team invested a lot,” Röhl told The Star afterwards. “Both teams were well organised and there was not much in it, not so many chances for both teams. The data is similar, but it’s a similar story in these tight games, especially when we play against teams that are ahead of us. I’m honest I think there is something in every game, but there is a difference between a mid table position and top of the table.
"These types of games you have to win if you have the opportunity… I said this to my players, it was a 50/50 - we played a team with four wins in a row and who are in a good mode. We are close, but not close enough.”
He also told Radio Sheffield, “I must say, from the performance I feel ok with my team. I cannot find so many things that they didn’t try, and the last days it’s really been a topic of how we work against the ball, how we are connected, and how we are ready to run to close. All the things we did.”
Wednesday are now back on the road as they travel to Oxford United this weekend, and they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways once again after a frustrating couple of results in South Yorkshire.
