Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he told his team at half time that he wanted to beat Coventry City.

The Owls haven’t won away against Coventry since back in 1995 when the two teams were Premier League outfits, and things didn’t start too well at the CBS Arena as Jack Rudoni gave them the lead in the early stages of the fixture.

However Wednesday fought back and grabbed a deserved equaliser before the break thanks to Djeidi Gassama, and then Shea Charles popped up in added time before the final whistle to give them a dramatic win to make it three unbeaten heading into the international break.

The Owls may have been the underdogs for this one, but after seeing their first half performance the Wednesday boss admitted that he told his team at the break what he wanted from the tie.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield after the game he said, “I must say that I’m proud of the performance, even if we took a draw here. When you look back to this week, seven points after two away games in a row - the first time we took points away away. It was really good team performance.

“The Coventry manager spoke before the game how they had an extra 24 hours so may have an advantage, so we said, ‘Ok, what can we do?’ We made changes in the running positions, that was the match plan to have fresh legs in these positions, and even in the first half when we we re 1-0 down I felt like we were the better side. We created dangerous situations and pressed well as a team.

“At half time I said, ‘Guys, I want to win this game, and I feel you can win’. Of course during the game you need the situations, but we created actions in the final third… Even after such a win we need to not forget that it’s a long journey, and we need to keep improving as a team.”