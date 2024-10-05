Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coventry City’s Mark Robins was annoyed that his team didn’t use their advantage over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls scored a dramatic winner at the CBS Arena as Shea Charles slotted home to make it 2-1 to Danny Röhl’s side in what was an exhilarating game of football between the two Championship outfits. Wednesday’s manager had made a lot of changes after their midweek trip to Bristol City, and the Sky Blues had an extra day to prepare - as well as the bonus of being on home soil.

For Robins he was disappointed to see his team not stamp their authority on matters with that in mind, saying that Coventry let the Owls ‘off the hook’ after taking an early lead through Jack Rudoni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game the former Sheffield Wednesday loanee said, “The fact we didn’t start quickly enough was really disappointing because we needed to make the most of the fact that they played 24 hours later than us - we didn’t do that, we let them off the hook. They made five or six changes but that doesn’t matter. That can have a positive or negative effect on the team. It just looked like it took us a little time to get going. Our decision-making on the ball was not brilliant, but we found ourselves in front.

“If you just look to match the opponent in terms of what they are doing, it’s not going to be good enough. You’ve got to try and blow teams out of the water and you’ve got to try and set a pace they can’t live with and put them on the back foot and we didn’t do that... I’d have been disappointed with a draw and the fact we got nothing from the game is hugely disappointing but it’s where we are at, at the moment.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join.

Wednesday now have the international break to recover, and will be hoping to have the likes of Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and Olaf Kobacki back in action by the time Burnley visit Hillsborough, with all three having missed the trip to Coventry this weekend.