'Silky, swanky, sassy' Sheffield Wednesday ratings from thrilling Coventry City win

The two sides played out a ding-dong second half in which they both looked to win the game. And it was the Owls that did so, Anthony Musaba poking Charles through to send the away end into chaos and his side towards a deserved away win.

It serves as a mark of character for Wednesday, who has less preparation time, more travel time after their midweek draw at Bristol City. Coming from behind after Jack Rudoni’s opener, Djeidi Gassama produced a classy strike back to level the scored before that late, late drama.

The win elevates Wednesday into 15th place in the table with 11 points heading into the international break. Here are our ratings from a barn-storming encounter in the Midlands.

1 . James Beadle - 7 May have fancied another go at Coventry's opener but he came to the fore in the second half, leaping about to rid danger and make some good stops. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - 7 All-action isn't he? Made tackles, made runs and even won a couple of headers. Could have had his second Owls goal but for some last-ditch defending. Lively. | Ellis / UGC Photo Sales

3 . Yan Valery - 8 Shuffled into a different role, he looked calm and confident. Won duels and was tidy on the ball. Another belting performance. | UGC Photo Sales