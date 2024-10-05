'Silky, swanky, sassy' Sheffield Wednesday ratings from thrilling Coventry City win

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 5th Oct 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 23:58 GMT

An injury time goal from tireless midfield man Shea Charles gave Sheffield Wednesday a thrilling win at Coventry City to take their seventh point from a week of travel madness.

The two sides played out a ding-dong second half in which they both looked to win the game. And it was the Owls that did so, Anthony Musaba poking Charles through to send the away end into chaos and his side towards a deserved away win.

It serves as a mark of character for Wednesday, who has less preparation time, more travel time after their midweek draw at Bristol City. Coming from behind after Jack Rudoni’s opener, Djeidi Gassama produced a classy strike back to level the scored before that late, late drama.

The win elevates Wednesday into 15th place in the table with 11 points heading into the international break. Here are our ratings from a barn-storming encounter in the Midlands.

May have fancied another go at Coventry's opener but he came to the fore in the second half, leaping about to rid danger and make some good stops.

1. James Beadle - 7

May have fancied another go at Coventry's opener but he came to the fore in the second half, leaping about to rid danger and make some good stops. | UGC

Photo Sales
All-action isn't he? Made tackles, made runs and even won a couple of headers. Could have had his second Owls goal but for some last-ditch defending. Lively.

2. Pol Valentin - 7

All-action isn't he? Made tackles, made runs and even won a couple of headers. Could have had his second Owls goal but for some last-ditch defending. Lively. | Ellis / UGC

Photo Sales
Shuffled into a different role, he looked calm and confident. Won duels and was tidy on the ball. Another belting performance.

3. Yan Valery - 8

Shuffled into a different role, he looked calm and confident. Won duels and was tidy on the ball. Another belting performance. | UGC

Photo Sales
Had this been a schoolyard knockabout, he may well have been excluded for his first half treatment of Brandon Thomas-Asante, the big bully. Won more aerials than any other player.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - 8

Had this been a schoolyard knockabout, he may well have been excluded for his first half treatment of Brandon Thomas-Asante, the big bully. Won more aerials than any other player. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice