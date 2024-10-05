Surprise Josh Windass exclusion confirmed by Sheffield Wednesday boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, was missing from the Owls’ squad for their win over Coventry City on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windass has been a key figure at Wednesday for some time now, and has been in good form since the last international break, so it was a surprise to see him not selected when Danny Röhl’s XI was confirmed over in Coventry.

Wednesday secured a a victory despite the attacker’s absence, with Djeidi Gassama and Shea Charles getting late goals in either half to cancel out Jack Rudoni’s opener, giving them three points that took them up to 15th in the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Röhl explained that for Windass - as well as Liam Palmer and Olaf Kobacki - it was a case of being cautious.

“I think Liam, Olaf and Josh it was about whether we take the risk,” the Owls boss said. “It was a little bit about small injuries, not too serious hopefully. We just a had a look and decided whether we bring them here and maybe play them for 20 minutes but you never know what happens.

“After the international break you see our schedule and it goes quick, so I decided 'OK, you stay at home with good treatments and to use the next two weeks to recover'. Then hopefully they are back.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday now have a couple of weeks to recover from their battle at CBS Arena as a number of their players head out on international duty, and the hope will be that Windass and Co. back available for selection on October 19th when they face the difficult task of keeping Burnley at bay.